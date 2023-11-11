Five Iranian productions taking part in St. Louis International Film Festival

TEHRAN-Five films from Iran are participating in the 32nd St. Louis International Film Festival (SLIFF), which was launched in St. Louis, Missouri, the U.S. on November 9.

The Iranian participants include one feature film, two short films, a short documentary and a short animation, ILNA reported on Saturday.

A production of 2023, “The Annoyed” directed by Mehdi Fardqaderi is the feature film from Iran at the event.

The 85-minute drama centers around three Iranian directors trying to make a film about problems women face in the society. Each director's story is focused on a different genre, story, and covers a different generation.

“A Little Hug” and “Adjustment” are the Iranian short films at the American festival. Co-directed by Amir Mehdi Sadeqi and Ali Sheikhi, “A Little Hug,” 13 minutes, tells the story of Termeh, an eighteen-year-old girl who, along with her father, seeks an illegal abortion from a female doctor.

In the 17-minute “Adjustment,” a 9-year-old girl finds a new identity and comes out to the people of their village.

“Carpenter” is a 14-minute documentary by Khalil Sahragard about an elderly Kurdish carpenter who constructs artificial legs out of wood.

The 17-minute animated film “Tomorrow” directed by Aryasb Feiz shows a resilient 10-year-old street urchin who grapples with daily hardships.



SLIFF is a regional, internationally themed film event dedicated to exploring cross-cultural understanding through the art of the cinema. The organization's mission is to showcase the best in international, documentary, and American independent cinema.

This year's festival promises a variety of exclusive events, screenings, enlightening post-film Q&A sessions, and illuminating masterclasses dedicated to addressing industry-relevant topics. SLIFF received an impressive 2,419 submissions, marking the festival's 32nd anniversary with record-breaking enthusiasm. SLIFF's dedicated team of programmers, hailing from diverse backgrounds, has meticulously curated a selection of 278 remarkable films that underscore the transformative power of cinema.

The lineup includes 54 narrative features, 52 documentary features, and 172 short films, all part of its prestigious Oscar-qualifying annual shorts competition. These films delve deep into a spectrum of compelling themes, ranging from art, the environment, human rights, and racial equity, to name just a few. They authentically represent perspectives from 32 countries, encompassing an astounding 39 native languages, ensuring that SLIFF remains a truly international celebration of storytelling through film.

SLIFF serves as a cinematic beacon, illuminating the big screen with a diverse array of films that might otherwise remain hidden gems, waiting to be discovered by local audiences. As the festival unfolds, St. Louis becomes a vibrant hub for filmmakers from far and wide, with many making their inaugural visit to the city.

This year’s edition of the festival will wrap up on November 19.

SS/SAB

