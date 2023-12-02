Iran slams U.S. for labeling resistance groups as “terrorists”

TEHRAN – The spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday strongly criticized the annual report by the U.S. State Department on global terrorism, labeling it as “biased and politically motivated”.

Nasser Kanaani argued that the report, aimed at portraying certain countries as threats to the U.S., lacks “international credibility” and fails to accurately represent nations’ “genuine efforts to combat terrorism”.

Drawing attention to the history of these reports in the past two decades, Kanaani asserted that the international community has gained a deeper understanding of the approach taken by the U.S. government on this matter.

He underlined the importance of not distorting the true nature of the legitimate actions undertaken by regional resistance movements, which have garnered international recognition for their steadfast efforts against the occupation of lands by foreigners.

The spokesman further cautioned against categorizing these groups’ endeavors as acts of terrorism.

The latest U.S. annual Terrorism Report issued on November 30, accused Iran of “its extensive support for terrorism,” providing funding, training and weapons to “militant groups in Bahrain, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen through proxies and partner groups such as Hezbollah and Al-Ashtar Brigades.”

In elucidating this perspective, Kanaani underscored the need for nuanced discourse surrounding the activities of these resistance movements. He argued that a more comprehensive understanding is vital, considering their global recognition in combating occupation forces.

The spokesman emphasized the need for a more sophisticated and well-informed dialogue on the actions of regional resistance movements. By avoiding sweeping generalizations and ensuring a nuanced understanding, he argued, the international community can contribute to a more accurate assessment of these movements’ activities, recognizing their legitimate efforts on the global stage.

Kanaani emphasized that the U.S. is the main instigator in organizing, training, equipping, and directing terrorists, particularly from groups like ISIS. He highlighted the extensive support that the United States provides to Israel, a recognized sponsor of terrorism, including providing various bombs and lethal weapons.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the United States consistently hampers UN Security Council resolutions calling for a halt to Gaza bombings, making this country complicit in the deaths of over 15,000 civilians, including women and children in the Gaza Strip.

The spokesperson expressed deep dismay at the United States’ acknowledgment of the involvement of its former officials in the assassination of late Iranian commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani. He also criticized the country for evading responsibility in holding those responsible accountable. He emphasized that the U.S. is positioning itself hypocritically by claiming the moral high ground.

Kanaani went on to highlight that the U.S. not only facilitates the transfer, financing, and refuge for terrorists, including those involved in the assassination of General Soleimani, but also shamelessly employs terrorism as a tool to advance its foreign policy agenda. The spokesman condemned this behavior as not only unethical but also dangerous for global security.

Kanaani stressed that it is crucial for the U.S. to take responsibility for its actions and hold those involved in acts of terrorism accountable. He called for transparency and accountability in order to prevent further destabilization and violence in the region.

The Iranian diplomat urged the international community to condemn such actions and work towards promoting peace and stability.

Concluding, Kanaani affirmed Iran’s commitment to condemning US support for terrorism and exposing what he described as the blatant hypocrisy of the U.S. government’s stance on terrorism. He declared that Iran will persist in efforts to unveil what it sees as the evident double standards in the US approach to dealing with terrorism.

MAS/PA

