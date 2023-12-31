Iran to establish robotic telesurgery center in Indonesia

TEHRAN – The Iranian Vice-President for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy, Ruhollah Dehqani-Firouzabadi, and the Indonesian Health Minister, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, signed a memorandum of understanding based on which Iran will establish a robotic remote surgery center in a hospital in the city of Makkasar, Indonesia.

Developing a robotic remote surgery training service center at Wahidin Sudiro Husodo General Hospital, and strengthening the capacity of surgeons and resident doctors through advanced surgical skills training based on the latest scientific methods, are among the main topics of the agreement.

Moreover, creating an interdisciplinary platform between clinical doctors, researchers, and engineers, creating a dynamic environment for promoting new ideas in the field of medical education, and encouraging new research projects in the field of medical and surgical interventions are other axes of cooperation, IRNA reported.

Tehran, Jakarta to boost tech-ties

In May, Iran and Indonesia signed an agreement in order to expand cooperation in different fields of technology.

The agreement was inked during a visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Jakarta.

In this regard, a delegation comprising representatives of 13 companies traveled to Indonesia to introduce the capabilities of the country in the health and medical sector.

During the three-day visit, the companies held meetings and participated in specialized exhibitions.

Meanwhile, Jakarta and Tehran concluded the final stage of negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement, the Indonesian Trade Ministry said.

Trade between Indonesia and Iran amounted to $54.1 million during the first three months of this year.

Last year, the bilateral trade value increased by more than 23 percent to $257.2 million.

Iran to modernize Indonesia's healthcare

Iran promised to help Indonesia modernize its healthcare with surgical robots during a meeting between the leaders of the two countries in Bogor, Jakarta Globe reported.

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo hosted a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi at the Bogor Palace to discuss bilateral ties. And health cooperation -- particularly telerobotic surgery -- became a topic during the discussion.

“On health cooperation, we already have pilot projects for telerobotic surgery and telemedicine. We also have telemedicine equipment cooperation taking place in 11 community health centers,” Jokowi told a joint press briefing shortly after the bilateral talks.

“I also spoke of technology transfer and joint production with Indonesian state-owned enterprises [SOEs]. We can also work together on biotechnology and nanotechnology for health, energy, farming, as well as the environment,” Jokowi said.

Both countries inked a contract in 2021 to export Iran-made Sina surgical robots. Iran also agreed to establish two advanced telesurgery centers in Bandung and Yogyakarta, according to the Tehran Times.

Raisi’s visit saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding on regulations related to pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, and traditional medicine. The two nations signed a preferential trade agreement, which would expand market access for Indonesian exports of pharmaceutical products and processed food, to name a few.

Many countries seeking Iranian expertise

Health Minister Bahram Einollahi has said many countries in the region are asking Iran for help with issues related to health.

Emphasizing that all diseases are currently treated in the country, the minister added: “With the help of scientists, we were able to educate efficient human resources,” ISNA reported.

“With the efforts that have been made during the 44 years after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, today we have the strongest health system in the region in such a way that the health indicators in the Islamic Republic are far ahead of other countries in the region.”

All the indicators of health and treatment have made significant progress after the Islamic Revolution, and now Iran is one of the leading countries in this field, Saeed Karimi, the deputy health minister has said.

Health is one of the areas that got a good jump after the Islamic Revolution, ISNA quoted Karimi as saying.

MT/MG

