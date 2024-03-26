Iranian video game “Fake Emperors” wins Best Mobile/Tablet Game award at Game Connection America

TEHRAN-The Iranian video game “Fake Emperors” has won the Best Mobile/Tablet Game award at the Game Development Awards, Game Connection America 2024.

Developed by animator and game developer Mehrdad Rezaei, the game was the only candidate from Iran at the event, which concluded last week, Mehr reported.

A production of Pershaland Studio, the PC and mobile game is a challenging but fun point-and-click adventure game with more than six heroes that players can switch between, more than 8,000 hand-drawn animated frames, and many cut-scene animations.

A comic story in a classic animation style, it is about Morris whose detective mission is to fetch a fabulous diamond from the Ghost Palace.

The game has so far won several awards including Best Adventure Game and Best Artistic Achievement at the 9th Fajr Game Festival 2024, where it also finished runner-up in the category of Best Game of the Year. Moreover, it was the winner of Best PC Game, People's Choice Award for the Best Trailer, and People's Choice Award for Best Game at the GCG Iranian Game Festival 2024. In 2023, the game was a nominee for the Best Game at the Tokyo Game Show in Japan.

The Game Development Awards has a history of recognizing and promoting game projects in any stage of development. For the past 16 years, it has been the place for studios to showcase their creativity and originality and to be recognized by their peers.

The contest is open to console, mobile, social, casual, and online games with no restriction on genre, platform, or distribution method.

Game Connection is a business convention of the video games industry. It is an international marketplace for game developers, service providers, and publishers looking to expand their network and find the right business partners.

It takes place in two different locations at two different times of the year. Game Connection America is held in San Francisco, the U.S., during the spring, and Game Connection Europe is held in Paris, France, during the fall, after having been set in Lyon for 10 years.

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