Jones Wins 100 With Time to Spare

SYDNEY American Marion Jones took 49 confident steps to the first of her target of a record five gold medals at the Sydney Olympics on Saturday when she won the 100 meters with time and space to spare.

The 24-year-old world champion, wearing shiny silver shoes, took control of the race after 30 meters and crossed the line at least five meters ahead of the rest of the field in 10.75 seconds, the fastest time of the year despite a slight headwind.

Greek Ekaterini Thanou, who clocked 11.12 for the silver medal, and Jamaican bronze medalist Tanya Lawrence (11.18) were never a threat to Jones, who was at least three strides ahead when she crossed the line, a huge smile on her face and her arms aloft in celebration.

Jamaica's 40-year-old Merlene Ottey missed out on becoming the oldest female medalist in Olympic athletics history by the thickness of a vest.

Ottey, who had already equaled the record for a female athlete of seven Olympic medals, finished 0.01 seconds behind Lawrence in fourth position.

When Jones was writing on her school blackboard at the age of nine that she wanted to be Olympic champion one day, Ottey was winning her first individual bronze medals in the 100 and 200 meters at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

But it was the younger American who showed the most composure and confidence of all the sprinters on a coolish night in Sydney.

She did not lose her cool when the race needed three attempts to get going because of false starts.

Quick out of her blocks, the American kept her eyes focused on the track for the first 15 strides before lifting her head and cruising away from the rest of the field at the halfway point when the race was effectively over.

After the race Jones burst into tears before hugging friends and family in the crowd.

She will now bid to make history as the most decorated female athlete at one games by winning more golds in the 200 meters, long jump, 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

On Saturday's performance, the former basketball player should have little trouble picking up another gold in the longer sprint.

"For me it's a sign of great things in the next couple of days," Jones said. "This has been my dream for 19 years of my life.

It is a dream come true. It's just unbelievable," she told reporters before bursting into tears again.

(Reuter)