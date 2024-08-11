TEDPIX drops 466 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 466 points to 2,003,375 on Sunday, which is the second day of the Iranian calendar week.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

The head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has said that the capital of the companies active in the stock market increased by 5.0 quadrillion rials (about $10 billion) in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19).

According to Majid Eshqi, the capital of listed companies increased from 15 quadrillion rials (about $30 billion) two years ago to 20 quadrillion rials (about $40 billion) in the previous year, IRNA reported.

He expressed hope that by formulating the necessary guidelines and setting up the institutions that are seen in the production financing law, the government will be able to address the issue of capital formation, which is one of the serious challenges of the economy.”

MA