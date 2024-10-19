Prehistorical cave discovered in northern Iran

TEHRAN – A prehistorical cave has recently been discovered in the Siahkalrud rural district of Rudsar county, which is situated in Gilan province, northern Iran.

The cave is a significant find, being the first of its kind situated in a forested area just five kilometers from the Caspian Sea, Veli Jahani, the provincial tourism chief, said on Friday.

The official explained that the cave measures approximately 25 meters in length, and three meters in width, and varies in height from one to three meters due to its unique topography.

Jahani noted that the entrance of the cave appears to be artificially carved, although further studies are needed to confirm this.

The cave's advantageous location near the Caspian coastline, within the Hyrcanian forests and adjacent to a flowing river, adds to its significance. Preliminary assessments suggest that the cave dates back to prehistoric times.

Jahani emphasized that more detailed studies and research are required to provide accurate assessments of the cave's historical context.

He also highlighted that Gilan is home to over 150 caves, several of which have been registered as national heritage sites, with many being promoted as tourist attractions in recent years.

The lush green province, which is bounded by the Caspian Sea, is a historically and culturally rich region that offers visitors a diverse range of experiences. With its mild climate, lush greenery, majestic mountains, and stunning coastline, Gilan is becoming an increasingly popular tourist destination in northern Iran.

Gilan is also known for its beautiful natural scenery and exotic wildlife. The stunning waterfront of the Anzali lagoon, the majestic Talesh mountains, and the verdant rice paddies are just a few of the natural wonders that attract visitors to the region.

AM