Iran unchanged in FIFA ranking

TEHRAN – Iran remained unchanged in 19th in the last FIFA Ranking update released on Thursday.

Team Melli were held to a goalless draw against Uzbekistan and defeated Qatar 4-1 in Group A of the AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to 26.

Japan moved up one place to 15th in the Ranking.

Korea Republic (22), Australia (24), Qatar (46), Iraq (56), Uzbekistan (58), Saudi Arabia (59), Jordan (64) and United Arab Emirates (68) make up the top 10 highest Asian sides.

Argentina (1st) are still on top, but their lead over France (2nd) and Spain (3rd) has been cut.