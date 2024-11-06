Hamedan festival honors foreign participants for their contributions to children’s theater

HAMEDAN- A ceremony to honor international groups participating at the 29th edition of Iran’s International Theater Festival for Children and Young Adults was held in Hamedan on Tuesday.

Six international groups from Uzbekistan, Armenia, Iraq, Brazil, Turkey, and Russia as well as special guests from Morocco were honored during the event, attended by high-ranking provincial officials, judicial panel and artists.

Speaking at the ceremony the Director General of the Dramatic Arts Center of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance Hamid Nili thanked all those involved in organizing the festival, stating that this year’s festival symbolizes security, friendship, and love, and wishing that the guests might serve as good ambassadors for the land.

Nili expressed his appreciation to the Iraqi guests who brought the sacred banner of the holy shrine of Imam Hossein (AS) as a gift, emphasizing the symbolism of Imam Hossein (AS) for the community.

For his part, the Secretary of the festival Amir Mashhadi Abbas commented on the challenges of organizing such events, asserting that the joy of the city’s children outweighs any difficulties faced by the festival team.

He also thanked the foreign groups whose performances contributed positively despite some venue-related issues.

The secretary of the festival expressed hope that collaborative efforts would lead to an even more distinguished festival next year.

Hamedan province's Governor-General Hamid Molanouri, expressed his gratitude to the artists and cultural figures present, acknowledging their role in spreading joy and enthusiasm throughout the country and in Hamedan. He noted that various agencies had worked diligently to ensure the festival’s success and extended his thanks to the artistic groups, which are the core of the festival, as well as to the judges who enriched the event.

“The people of Hamedan are proud, hospitable, and art-loving,” Molanouri stated, emphasizing that hosting this festival is a source of pride for the community. He added that residents and authorities have developed a strong bond with the festival over the years and expressed hope that the event remains in Hamedan indefinitely.

Molanouri further emphasized the significant impact of the festival on the city, stating that the presence of artists has enhanced the knowledge of artists and contributed to social vitality. He lamented the failure to adequately provide Iranian youth with access to their history and culture, asserting that the arts serve as a crucial bridge for a community eager to engage with its true essence.

Masoud Hosseini, the Mayor of Hamedan, also remarked on the festival's positive influence on boosting the tourism potential of Hamedan, expressing joy at nearing the festival's conclusion and noting the many positive developments witnessed in children and adolescent theater.

Reflecting on the joy and excitement of children during the festival’s opening ceremony, he noted that the enthusiasm of families confirmed the success of the event through the smiles it brought to young attendees.

He also highlighted that, for many children in Gaza, Lebanon, and other nations suffering under oppression, such joyful experiences may seem like unattainable dreams, wishing for peace and justice to prevail across the globe.

The 29th Iran’s International Theater Festival for Children and Young Adults is organized by the Dramatic Arts Center of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, supported by Hamedan Municipality and in partnership with the Hamedan province's Cultural and Islamic Guidance Office, as well as the Iranian Dramatic Arts Association.

The event aims at enhancing unity and companionship, growth, awareness, and the confidence of Iranian children through the medium of theatre as well as achieving social participation of children and adolescents, promoting public culture, strengthening the foundations of family and intergenerational communication, and educating citizens and increasing responsibility through the active participation of Iranian children and adolescents in the production of theatrical works.

With the motto “Theater: Dialogue Without Borders”, the 29th edition of Iran’s International Theater Festival for Children and Young Adults will come to an end on Thursday.

SAB/