Iran calls for forming joint business council with Kazakhstan

TEHRAN – The head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) has highlighted the need to establish a joint business council with Kazakhstan, the TPO portal reported.

During a meeting with the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Tehran Ontalap Onalbayev on Wednesday, Mohammad-Ali Dehghan Dehnavi said: “The formation of a business cooperation council between the two countries can help in the process of developing trade relations between the two countries, and we are interested in forming this council with the participation of the Iranian and Kazakh Chambers of Commerce.”

He further pointed out the importance of transit and transportation of goods for Iran, adding: “Activating a railway route between the two countries can also play a role in the development of international corridors.”

Regarding the need to expand trade between Iran and Kazakhstan, he said: “We are prepared to develop trade between the two countries, both in imports and exports, and we do not have a priority in which direction our trade should be oriented. Because good imports bring prosperity to the people, and exports contribute to employment and production.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the TPO head mentioned Iran’s potential and capacities to export technical engineering services to Kazakhstan, saying: “Our companies have good technical knowledge and expertise and can complete various projects with the best quality and the lowest price. Many projects, completed by Iranian contractors in the region, have been appreciated as exemplary projects.”

He called on the Kazakh side to facilitate bank guarantees for Iranian contractors.

Dehghan Dehnavi continued by emphasizing that the Eurasia Exclusive Exhibition in Iran is a good opportunity for the presence of Kazakh traders, merchants, and manufacturers in Iran, saying: “This year, given that the Free Trade Agreement with Eurasia is being ratified in the parliament, we hope that Kazakhstan will have a more serious presence in the exhibition, which can pave the way for the development of trade relations between the two countries.”

EF/MA

Photo: TPO Head Mohammad-Ali Dehghan Dehnavi (R) and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Tehran Ontalap Onalbayev