Iran’s Greco-Roman defeat Russia in friendly

TEHRAN – Iran national Greco-Roman team edged Russia in a friendly match held in Moscow, Russia on Friday.

The winners were awarded $10,000 cash prize and the losers granted $5,000.

Saeid Esmaeili, Alireza Mohmadi and Amin Mirzazadeh had represented Iran at the 2024 Olympics.

The match concluded 5-5 but the Iranian team won, thanks to the better points.

Results:

55kg: Emin Sefershaev df. Puya Dadmarz, 2-1

60kg: Dinislam Bammatov df. Ali Ahmadi Vafa, 7-1

63kg: Iman Mohammadi df. Anvar Allakhiarov, 4-0

67kg: Saeid Esmaeili df. Ruslan Bichurin, 9-1

72kg: Mohammadreza Geraei df. Narek Oganian, 1-1

77kg: Sergey Kutuzov df. Ali Osou, 6-2

82kg: Mohammadali Geraei df. Islam Aliev, 7-6

87kg: Milad Alirzaev df. Alireza Mehmadi, 5-2

97kg: Artur Sargsian df. Mehdi Bali, 7-1

130kg: Amin Mirzazadeh df. Sergey Semenov, 2-2