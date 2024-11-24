Iran freestyle team defeat Russia in friendly
TEHRAN – Iran’s freestyle team defeated Russia in a friendly match held in Moscow, Russia Saturday night.
The match ended in 5-5 in 10 weight categories but the Iranian team won the match due to two better wins in 97kg and 125kg.
The winners were awarded $10,000 cash prize and the losers granted $5,000.
The competition took place on Nov. 23 in Moscow at the Dynamo Volleyball Arena.
Iran’s Greco-Roman team had also defeated Russia Friday night.
57kg: Magomedrasul Idrisov df. Ali Momeni, 3-0
61kg: Zaur Uguev df. Reza Momeni, 5-1
65kg: Shamil Mamedov df. Rahman Amouzad, 10-7
70kg: Kurban Shiraev df. Sina Khalili, 5-2
74kg: Zaurbek Sidakov df. Amirmohammad Yazdani, 12-1
79kg: Mehdi Yousefi df. Magomed Magomaev, 7-5
86kg: Kamran Ghasempour df. Ibragim Kadiev, 8-5
92kg: Amirhossein Firouzpour df. Magomed Kurbanov, 5-4
97kg: Mojtaba Golei df. Samdan Bady-Maadyr, 11-1
125kg: Amirhossein Zare df. Shamil Musaev, 12-2
