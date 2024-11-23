Iran’s Bandar-e Khamir recognized by UNESCO as a Global Learning City

TEHRAN – Bandar-e Khamir, a coastal city in southern Iran, has been named one of 12 exemplary cities in UNESCO’s Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC) for its contributions to lifelong learning and climate action.

The recognition was announced during the UNESCO event “Changing Minds: Promoting Sustainable Lifestyles and Reframing Human-Nature Relationships,” Mehr reported on Saturday.

Bandar-e Khamir was highlighted in the online collection “Lifelong Learning for Climate Action,” alongside cities such as Bogota (Colombia), Edmonton (Canada), Espoo (Finland), Uiwang (South Korea), Hamburg (Germany), Jubail Industrial City (Saudi Arabia), Marrakech (Morocco), N’Zerekore (Guinea), Okayama (Japan), Shanghai (China), and Wyndham (Australia), the report said.

Bandar-e Khamir’s selection reflects its active role in implementing educational initiatives focused on sustainable development and local climate action.

UNESCO’s designation highlights Bandar-e Khamir’s commitment to lifelong learning as a tool for environmental stewardship and community resilience.

The GNLC connects cities worldwide to share best practices in promoting education and sustainability.

