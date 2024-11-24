‘Iran highlights empowering women in all aspects’

TEHRAN –Iran has always underscored the economic, cultural, social, and political empowerment of women as a key element in policy-making, legislation, and national planning, Fakhr al-Sadat Fatemi, an advisor to the deputy vice president for women and family affairs, has stated.

To advance women’s empowerment in different fields, Fatemi proposed three ways including training, empowering, acquiring skills, and developing opportunities for women's participation, as well as providing legal and executive support, Mehr news agency reported.

She made the remarks on the second day of the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference while addressing a roundtable focusing on ‘Advancing women’s economic empowerment through employment, decent work, social protection, and entrepreneurship’.

The Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on the Beijing +30 review in collaboration with the UN Women Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific, was held in Bangkok, Thailand from November 19 to 21.

The official went on to elaborate on Iranian women’s progress in scientific, economic, entrepreneurial, social, and political fields.

She pointed out that programs that have been approved and implemented recently in the country include providing insurance for housewives and supporting female heads of households.

Iran, ESCAP to cooperate on empowering women

The Vice President for Women and Family Affairs, Zahra Behrouz-Azar, and the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, have agreed to collaborate on empowering women as well as dealing with natural and environmental disasters.

In a meeting held on November 21, in Bangkok on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference, the officials discussed ways for boosting cooperation, Borna reported.

During the meeting, Alisjahbana announced ESCAP readiness to enhance cooperation with Iran and share its expertise with the country, particularly in combating sand and dust storms.

Lauding Iranian girls and young women’s interests and efforts in learning science and developing new technologies, she called for boosting international cooperation and transferring Iran’s expertise and experiences to other countries.

Behrouz-azar, for her part, pointed out the negative impacts of unfair, unilateral sanctions and environmental challenges on the quality of life of women and children.

She also highlighted that the gender gap in education in Iran has lowered to three percent.

The official went on to express optimism that the two sides would jointly work to define and implement projects that aim at increasing women’s resilience against crises and natural disasters.

Iran aims to promote women’s economic, social empowerment

Addressing the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference, Behrouz-Azar stated that the current administration focuses on empowering women in social and economic areas, as well as improving their access to social services and facilities through implementing certain national programs.

“Iran has always focused on programs that empower women, particularly those who are heads of household, economically and socially. Actions taken by the country have always aimed to promote women’s status by observing the principles of the constitution and Islamic teachings,” Mehr news agency quoted Behrouz-Azar as saying.

Referring to Iran’s remarkable achievements in education, health, science, technology, and entrepreneurship, she underscored the prominent role of Iranian women in these fields.

The official further said the seventh National Development Plan has stressed the need to overcome barriers to women’s professional development. Accordingly, the current administration has put supporting women’s entrepreneurship and home business growth on the agenda despite unfair sanctions.

