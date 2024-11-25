Revival of negotiations

TEHRAN - In a note, Arman-e-Melli discussed the revival of the negotiations and wrote: Now it seems that the situation is changing.

The head of the new government in the U.S. is the same person who quit the JCPOA. Nevertheless, Tehran has declared that it will support negotiations with the U.S. if it meets Iran’s interests. Tehran does not shun negotiations to protect its interests even with the United States. This time Iran is the pioneer in this regard. It seems the Europeans think they will practically be sidelined after the Trump administration starts its work on January 20. Therefore, they are trying to revive their mediation role between Iran and the United States in the Trump administration to create a new playing field for themselves in order not to fall behind the power distribution in the world in the future. Europe should not tie Ukraine to its relations with Iran more than this. Iran should also try to convince Europe that it has no benefit in the fight against Ukraine and has never supported the tension in Europe. These negotiations can be the basis of the new JCPOA, and the parties will not allow more tension in bilateral relations with continuous negotiations on a new nuclear deal.

Jam-e-Jam: Repeating false accusations against Iran

All signatories to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) have the right to use nuclear technology for human welfare to improve living standards and share technological know-how with other countries. However, countries with nuclear technology have formed a club for themselves and do not allow other countries to join. In addition, they do not fulfill their duty to provide nuclear technology to other countries and make false accusations against other countries like Iran in order to deprive them of the benefits of peaceful nuclear energy. We will not allow our right to civilian use of nuclear technology to be denied. The Islamic Republic of Iran is decisive in this regard, and ultimately the International Atomic Energy Agency must change its approach and not prevent us from enjoying this right by raising ambiguities about our nuclear program.

Siasat-e-Rooz: Why negotiation?!

Siasat-e-Rooz dedicated its editorial to the negotiations between Iran and the European troika that will start on Friday and said: It is clear that in the current situation that less than a year is left for the expiration of the nuclear agreement, negotiations with Europe without the participation of the United States cannot be politically logical. Maybe due to the lack of political logic in the past years, and there is no trust in them. Currently, building nuclear weapons is not part of Iran's military doctrine. But the West should note that if wrong policies against Iran continue, the possibility of building nuclear arms cannot be ruled out. In fact, the approach the West has taken against Islamic Iran is not diplomatic. Rather they are forcing Iran to build nuclear weapons. In the process of negotiations that are supposed to be held after the resolution of the Board of Governors against Iran, the Iranian negotiators should not show weakness. They should enter the negotiation with strength. Either way, the negotiations will not produce results, and even if they reach an agreement, it will be to the detriment of Iran, just like the previous agreements.

Ettelaat: Signs of change in Iran’s foreign policy

In an interview with Hamidreza Jalaeipour, a reformist political activist, Ettelaat discussed possible negotiations between Iran and the United States. He said: In the deeper and more strategic cooperation of the Islamic Republic with Arab and Islamic countries like Saudi Arabia, it is enough to pay attention to the recent trips of Foreign Minister Araghchi. Also, during his visit to the United Nations, Pezeshkian defended the interaction with all world powers. On the other hand, we can point out the recent cooperation of the Islamic Republic with the authorities of Lebanon and Hezbollah and the declaration of Iran's readiness for new negotiations with the United States on various issues. It may be said that America and Europe are not yet ready to negotiate with the Islamic Republic, yet the important thing is that, unlike the past, Iran is ready for direct negotiations with America. What is obvious is that the sanctions and threats of America and Europe against Iran do not work, but increase the capacity of Iran's nuclear power. The solution to problems is negotiation, and Trump himself understands this a little bit. If Iran enters talks with America and Europe, then the Islamic Republic can better interact with China and Russia.