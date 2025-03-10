Trump wants to reopen talks with Iran, but is the West ready to change its approach?

LONDON – U.S. President Donald Trump has resumed discussions about the possibility of negotiating with Iran, claiming that he has sent a message to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

This assertion comes amid the continuation of his "maximum pressure" policy against Iran. Simultaneously, senior Iranian diplomat and former negotiator Abbas Araqchi emphasized that Iran will not resume negotiations as long as this hostile policy persists.

This stance raises a fundamental question: Is the West, especially the United States and the European troika (Britain, France, and Germany), genuinely committed to resolving the dispute with Iran through diplomacy, or will it continue to rely on threats and sanctions?

Trump's miscalculations: maximum pressure yields contrary results

Trump and his advisers believed that withdrawing from the nuclear agreement and imposing further sanctions would force Iran to succumb and accept a new deal. However, the outcomes were entirely opposite. Since 2018, we have witnessed:

1. Strengthened Iranian resilience: Contrary to Washington's expectations, Iran adopted a policy of "active resistance" and expanded its nuclear program, while keeping it within the bounds of peaceful uses in line with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

2. Diminished U.S. standing: U.S. actions did not isolate Iran; rather, they deepened the rift between Washington and its European allies, who refused to withdraw from the nuclear agreement after Trump did and resisted Trump's pressure.

3. Undermined diplomatic credibility: The unilateral withdrawal from an international agreement backed by a UN Security Council resolution (Resolution 2231) and the International Atomic Energy Agency harmed the United States’ reputation as a reliable negotiator.

Europe: between independence and dependency on the United States

Europe finds itself in a complex situation. The European troika ostensibly supported the JCPOA but, in reality, failed to fulfill its commitments. It succumbed to U.S. pressures and failed to implement mechanisms like INSTEX, designed to circumvent U.S. sanctions.

Now, with Trump talking about negotiations, Europe must decide whether to remain tethered to White House policies or to adopt a more independent approach toward Iran. If it seeks to revive the nuclear agreement or reach a new arrangement, it must offer genuine guarantees, including:

- Ending delay and empty promises: Demonstrating genuine commitment instead of formal statements.

- Investing in the agreement and economic relations with Iran: Taking tangible steps to support the agreement and enhance trade relations.

- Pressuring Washington to lift unlawful sanctions: Advocating for the removal of unjust sanctions that hinder diplomatic progress.

One significant development in Iranian domestic politics is the reemergence of Abbas Araqchi, a key figure in the original nuclear negotiations. His return as Foreign Minister reflects Tehran's willingness to engage in dialogue, as announced by Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian, albeit conditioned on a change in the West's approach.

Recommendations for the West

To break the current impasse, the United States and Europe must realize that Iran will not return to the negotiating table under threats and sanctions. To achieve a sustainable agreement, the following principles should be adopted:

1. Ending the maximum pressure policy: Sanctions have not weakened Iran nor curtailed its nuclear program. The only path to full compliance is a gradual lifting of sanctions and rebuilding the lost trust.

2. Ensuring no further withdrawal: Iran's primary concern is the potential for the U.S. to withdraw from agreements again. Trump, or any future U.S. president, must guarantee the reliability of any new deal.

3. Respecting Iran's sovereignty: Iran has repeatedly asserted that it does not seek to possess nuclear weapons but retains the right to peaceful nuclear technology. The West should acknowledge this and address its concerns through cooperation rather than threats.

4. Ending double standards in the region: If the West wants to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons, it must address the nuclear arsenal of the Zionist entity, which remains outside any oversight, while Iran, a signatory to the NPT, faces continuous pressure. This double standard undermines trust and hinders diplomatic efforts.

5. Engaging in respect-based negotiations: Iran asserts that negotiations can only occur from a position of equality and respect. Policies based on threats will only escalate tensions.

A missed opportunity could await

Iran and the West stand at a crossroads requiring decisive choices. Iran has demonstrated its resilience against pressures, but if the West is serious about seeking dialogue, it must take tangible steps.

If Trump is sincere in his desire to negotiate with Iran, he must translate words into actions. The time has come to move beyond media spectacles, lift unlawful sanctions, and engage in smart, fair, and unconditional negotiations. Europe must also choose between remaining a hostage to U.S. policies or taking an independent stance.

Time is of the essence, and while Iran has always sought diplomatic solutions, its patience is not infinite. If the West continues its previous policies, the door to negotiation might close permanently.

