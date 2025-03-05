Russia, a mediator between Iran and America

TEHRAN - In a commentary, Arman-e-Emrooz analyzed Russia’s proposal for mediating between Iran and America based on a Tuesday report by Bloomberg: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia believes that America and Iran should solve all their problems through negotiations and that Russia is ready to do everything it can to achieve this.

Russia has agreed to help the Trump administration establish contacts with Iran on issues including Iran’s nuclear program and its regional activities. Trump, who expressed his willingness to reach an agreement with Iran during the election campaigns and after returning to the White House, said in a message, “I would prefer to have a verifiable nuclear peace agreement that allows Iran to grow and develop peacefully.” Regarding the nuclear negotiations, Iran’s position is clear. It will not negotiate under pressure, and there will be no possibility of direct negotiations between Iran and America on the nuclear issue as long as Trump’s maximum pressure is applied.

Shargh: Uncertainty in Trump's policy and Iran's ambiguous nuclear situation

Shargh argued that Trump's policy towards Tehran is uncertain. To cast light on its analysis it sees the views Pirouz Mousavi, a senior international commentator. He said: Although the Iran issue is once again on the agenda in the new round of the quarterly meeting of the Board of Governors, no progress has been seen in resolving the differences, and three issues have exacerbated this deadlock: increase in 60% enriched uranium reserves, the Agency's unanswered questions, and the dispute over the authorization of European inspectors. Trump's policy towards Iran is based on a maximum pressure strategy, but at the same time, he is willing to negotiate a new agreement. In such an ambiguous atmosphere, the gap between Europe and the United States over Zelensky and the war in Ukraine could add to these complications. We may witness a serious crisis in the next three months in case the snapback mechanism is activated and a consequent intensification of the sanctions unless the parties can prevent the activation of the snapback and the escalation of the crisis to an uncontrollable point through a diplomatic initiative.

Ettelaat: Trump's behavior with Zelensky has nothing to do with Iran

Ettelaat interviewed Ali Bigdeli, an expert on international affairs, about the connection between Trump's behavior toward Zelensky and a possible similar behavior with Iran. He said: The Ukraine case has its complexities due to the wide-ranging effects it could have on relations between Europe and the whole world, which must be resolved anyway. Therefore, when Donald Trump considers the continuation of the situation to be a sign of World War III, it is somehow believable and probable. The continuation of the current situation will deepen and intensify Europe's hostility towards Russia. The persistence of the war atmosphere is not in the interest of Europe, nor in the interest of Ukraine, and certainly not in the interest of the world. Iran's negotiation with Trump and the conversation between Trump and Zelensky are two completely different discussions with contradictory circumstances. Therefore, comparing the behavior of the U.S. President toward Zelensky a few days ago with Iran is meaningless. This can only be rooted in the political work of a group that, despite the damaging nature of their thinking and approach, continues to insist that we do not need dialogue and understanding with the West to solve small and large issues!

Ham Mihan: Iran seeks to expand its power at sea

Ham Mihan wrote about the new Iranian warship. It said: The Shahid Bagheri warship may seem technically and structurally inferior to modern aircraft carriers and amphibious assault ships, but a careful assessment of the ship’s design philosophy shows that Iran has learned lessons from the success of the Yemeni Ansarullah and has implemented these lessons on a larger scale. The Houthi militias have shown what Iran’s anti-ship missile technologies can do when used alongside robotic naval warfare equipment. Iran’s aircraft carriers could cause greater damage to global shipping and maritime trade, especially if the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps aligns with the Ansarullah. Lessons from Yemen and Ukraine have provided Tehran with valuable real-world knowledge, and as Iran has diversified its logistics network with existing commercial components, traditional arms control frameworks can do little to stop this threat.