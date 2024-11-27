Hezbollah thanks Iran for 14 months of support in face of Israeli attacks

TEHRAN – Following Wednesday's ceasefire, the Hezbollah Resistance movement issued a statement thanking Iran for its steadfast support during the recent months of Israeli aggression against Lebanon.

The statement specifically highlights the crucial role played by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the significant diplomatic efforts undertaken by Iranian officials.

Hezbollah singled out the Lebanon visits of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and Senior Adviser to the Leader Ali Larijani, as critical demonstrations of solidarity during the height of the conflict. “These visits provided crucial support throughout the Israeli aggression,” the statement read.

Furthermore, Hezbollah acknowledged the injury sustained by the Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, during the September Israeli pager attacks and honored the memory of the late Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, praising their dedication and steadfast support. The statement also expressed appreciation for the strong support provided by the leadership of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Israeli regime began taking Lebanon under intensified deadly aggression last October after launching a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip. The aggression has claimed the lives of at least 3,768 people, including 42 who perished across the country on Tuesday, besides wounding 15,699 others.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect on Wednesday at 4 a.m. local time in Lebanon (0200 GMT).

