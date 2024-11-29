Over 2,000 ha of lands provided for National Housing Movement units in 100 days

TEHRAN- As announced by the Iranian Transport and Urban Development Ministry, 2,046 hectares of land have been provided for the construction of National Housing Movement units across the country in the first 100 days of the current government administration’s office.

As IRNA reported, 440 hectares of the mentioned figure were allocated in Tehran province, 292 hectares in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, and 180 hectares allocated in Qazvin province.

The National Housing Movement is one of the major policies of the government in the housing sector, and according to this policy, the construction of four million residential units is planned for four years.

It is one of the projects through which the government is trying to help low-income individuals in society become homeowners.

According to the plan, out of these four million residential units, 3.2 million units will be constructed in cities and 800,000 units in villages.

After the National Housing Action Plan (started in 2018), the National Housing Movement is the government’s second major program to provide affordable housing units for the low-income classes.

The operation for the construction of 209,212 residential units of the National Housing Movement began in February 2022.

EF/