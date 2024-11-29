Thousands rally in Jakarta to protest Gaza bombardment

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters amassed in front of the US Embassy in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Saturday to condemn Israel's ongoing violation of international law amid heavy bombardment of the Rafah refugee camp.

The protest, titled "A Billion Curses for Zionist Israel," was organized to show solidarity and support for Palestinians, particularly following an Israeli airstrike in Rafah on May 26 that killed at least 45 Palestinians, including many women and children, the local daily Jakarta Globe reported.

The hashtag #alleyesonrafah has been shared over 47 million times on social media, attracting global attention.

A crowd gathered in front of the embassy at 6:00 a.m. (local time), many of whom were carrying Palestinian flags and chanting anti-Zionist and anti-US slogans.

Several religious leaders, celebrities, and politicians delivered speeches from atop a command vehicle, including Mardani Ali Sera of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS).