New mobile clinics to enhance outreach of HIV services 

TEHRAN - Since 2005, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has been supporting Iran’s efforts in HIV prevention through the Global Fund. The Welfare Organization has been an invaluable partner throughout all these years in reaching target populations in need of HIV-related services.

This year’s World AIDS Day theme 'Take the Rights Path' reflects the efforts made through partnerships with the national and international stakeholders. As a result of joint efforts, the Welfare Organization now has 69 drop-in centers, 42 shelters, 28 women’s centers, 38 positive clubs, 75 harm reduction stations, 41 mobile vans, and 115 outreach teams offering a comprehensive range of HIV services. In addition, 17 vans have been recently procured as mobile clinics to enhance outreach of HIV services.

Mobile service centers have proven to be a transformative model, especially given the mobility of the populations served. The mobile clinics ensure that individuals who cannot remain in one location have continuous access to the required health care. Accordingly, these units make a profound difference in terms of outreach and access to essential services to those most in need.

Outreach of target populations for HIV services requires adaptability and innovation. Experience shows that a flexible, multi-faceted approach is essential in this regard. At the core of UNDP’s strategy is the commitment to the right to health, providing equal and equitable access to healthcare and support healthy life for all.

In collaboration with the national partners, UNDP with the support of Global Fund provides technical support to the national HIV response offering innovative and efficient services. UNDP remains committed to strengthening country’s health infrastructure to make it more resilient and inclusive to effectively serve target populations.