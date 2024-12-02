Conference on Islamic and Iranian studies held in Dagestan

TEHRAN - The fifth scientific conference honoring the legacy of Magomed-Nuri Osmanov, a prominent Russian Islamic scholar and linguist, was held in Makhachkala, the capital of the Republic of Dagestan, on Saturday.

Scholars from Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan participated in the event, sharing insights on Islamic and Iranian studies, ISNA reported.

In his online address at the conference’s opening ceremony, Kazem Jalali, Iran's ambassador to Russia, emphasized the pivotal role of Russian Iranologists in fostering deeper understanding and enhancing relationships between nations. “The unique characteristics of Russian Iranology have significantly contributed to strengthening ties between governments and peoples,” he stated.

Jalali highlighted the Caucasus region as a historical focal point of collaboration between Iran and Russia, particularly in cultural and academic domains, and underscored Dagestan's distinguished role in these partnerships.

Paying tribute to Magomed-Nuri Osmanov, Jalali described him as a luminary in Russian Iranology whose extensive research and influential works, including a Russian translation of the Holy Quran and critical studies of Ferdowsi's Shahnameh and Omar Khayyam's poetry, have left a lasting legacy.

Another speaker at that event was Masoud Ahmadvand, Iran’s cultural attaché in Russia, who elaborated on Osmanov’s profound impact on the fields of Islamic and Iranian studies in the region.

Ahmadvand also outlined the unique strengths of Russian Iranology, such as its direct access to Iran’s cultural and historical resources, vast collections of Iranian-Islamic artifacts in Russian museums, and extensive archives of Persian manuscripts and historical documents.

He noted that the 200-year tradition of Iranology in Russia has led to the emergence of a distinct school of thought, independent from Western Iranology, characterized by its depth and unique methodologies.

The conference also featured addresses by Murtazali Rabadanov, from Dagestan State University, and Fatima Osmanova, daughter of the late scholar.

Magomed-Nuri Osmanov (1924–2015) was a Dagestani philologist, renowned for his translations of the holy Quran into Russian and his scholarly contributions to Persian historical and literary studies, including Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh. Over his lifetime, he authored numerous books and more than 250 scholarly articles, cementing his status as a leading figure in Islamic and Iranian studies.

AM