1st Roosta Azad Award ceremony held at Sharif University

TEHRAN – Sharif University of Technology hosted the inaugural Roosta Azad Award ceremony on Monday, honoring outstanding contributions to governance and technology.

The event featured the Vice President for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, Hossein Afshin, along with other dignitaries. Out of 266 candidates, five winners were recognized for their impactful work in enhancing policymaking and governance quality in Iran.

The award aims to promote innovative research and strengthen international collaborations, focusing on transparency, public engagement, and sustainability. This initiative commemorates the late Dr. Reza Roosta Azad, a key figure in advancing governance and thought leadership.

