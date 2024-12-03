Intelligence forces capture four MEK operatives in Tehran suburbs 

TEHRAN – Authorities in a southeastern Tehran suburb announced the arrest of four individuals with ties to the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) terrorist organization.

The Prosecutor General of the Revolutionary Court in Pakdasht City said the individuals were engaged in acts of sabotage and espionage within the country.

Mohammad Hasanpour revealed on Tuesday that the arrests followed extensive surveillance efforts by local intelligence and security forces, working in close cooperation with judicial authorities.

The four operatives, confirmed to be active members of the MEK, were subsequently transferred to the judicial system to face charges related to their criminal activities.

Hasanpour underscored the unwavering commitment of all security and judicial personnel in Pakdasht City to swiftly and decisively address any threats to public order and the safety of citizens, utilizing the full force of the law.

The MEK has a long and well-documented history of violence and terrorism targeting Iranian officials and civilians, particularly during the Iran-Iraq War of the 1980s. The terror outfit has the blood of over 18,000 Iranians on its hands.