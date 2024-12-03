International double standards: False claims about Israeli POWs in Gaza

SOUTH LEBANON - The issue of Israeli prisoners of war (POWs) held by the resistance movement in Gaza has resurfaced following a recent video released by Hamas of the Israeli-American prisoner Idan Alexander, which received an extensive reaction not only within the occupied Palestinian territories but beyond.

The reason for this is the arrogant chauvinism that glorifies the Zionists’ egoism and sense of superiority over other human races. Besides, the reason for this sympathy is not the deadly conditions created by the successive Israeli wars on Gaza, but rather the condescending view that considers that the “dilemma” of these prisoners of war is due to the “inhuman” behavior of the Palestinians accused of committing “atrocities”.

This fake projection on the Palestinian people is not new as the oppressed Palestinian people have been stripped of their human rights and labeled as “human animals”. However, the videos of the Palestinian resistance show how Israeli prisoners of war are treated humanely.

In contrast, thousands of Palestinian prisoners held by the occupation regime are subjected to sexual assault and brutal practices, according to what the Hebrew media reveals. The abuse was evident after their release. Their emaciated bodies confirmed that they were treated as subhuman, which is what the extremist right-wing minister, Atman Ben Gvir, who is directly responsible for Israeli prisons, boasts about.

According to the Palestinian Authority for Prisoners and Freed Prisoners Affairs, from October 7 the number of Palestinian inmates who have been murdered in the Israeli prisons has reached 47 due to torture during arrest and investigation.

The New York Times has documented the systematic policy of torture and ill-treatment since October 7, 2023, where it conducted interviews with Israeli soldiers and Palestinian prisoners.

One journalist described what he saw during his visit to the Sde Teiman prison, where prisoners sit handcuffed and blindfolded, in addition to being prevented from standing or sleeping except with permission.

The New York Times has reported on various forms of torture, including severe beatings with batons and rifle butts, electrocution during interrogations, repeated electrocution, and exposing detainees to loud music to prevent them from sleeping.

Detainees were also forced to wear diapers during interrogations. This is just the tip of the iceberg of what has been revealed, and it is expected that the coming days will reveal other atrocities committed against Palestinians inside the Israeli prisons.