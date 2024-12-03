Palestinian pastor tells Trump: Gaza is ‘already hell on earth’

US President-elect Donald Trump has promised that “there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East” if the captives held in Gaza are not released by January 20, when he takes office.

Here are some of the reactions to his comments:

* Munther Isaac, a Palestinian pastor in Bethlehem, wrote: “It is already hell on earth!!!! Lord have mercy!”

* Kenneth Roth, the former head of Human Rights Watch, wrote: “If Trump wants the hostages released, he should pressure Netanyahu to stop blocking a deal by repeatedly introducing new obstacles.”

* Andreas Krieg, an associate professor at the School of Security Studies at King’s College London, wrote: “Someone tell Trump that Israel already unleashed hell on Gaza, and hostages were not released.”

* Ishaan Tharoor, a columnist for The Washington Post, wrote: “What further hell that isn’t an obvious war crime can Trump inflict on Gaza that hasn’t already been inflicted?”