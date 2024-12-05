'NATO chief's statement linking Iran to Ukraine war is irresponsible'

TEHRAN - Iran has criticized the new secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for “weirdly” setting the agenda for the incoming U.S. administration, advising him instead to answer for increasing global insecurity due to policies of certain member states of the Western military alliance.

“The new secretary general of #NATO, who claims to have a way with US president-elect, insists weirdly in setting the agenda for the upcoming US administration,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in a post on his X account on Thursday, Press TV reported.

He said the new NATO chief’s prescription is only based on inciting more "militancy" by framing a “polarized” picture of world politics which is “far from benign & responsible.”

The Iranian spokesperson emphasized that “egocentric and totalitarianist policies” of certain NATO members have led to the growing insecurity that has plagued the world, including Europe.

The NATO secretary general “should feel accountable to answer” the mounting insecurity across the world, Baghaei said.

His post came after new NATO new Secretary General Mark Rutte in an interview with the Financial Times warned US President-elect Donald Trump about what he claimed to be a "dire threat" from China, Iran and North Korea if Ukraine is pushed to sign a peace agreement on terms favorable to Russia.

Rutte also claimed that Russia is giving money to Iran in return for missiles and drone technology and cautioned Trump about it.

"And the money is being used to prop up Hezbollah and Hamas, but also steering conflict beyond the region," he claimed.