Iranian, Iraqi and Syrian foreign minister to gather in Baghdad Friday

TEHRAN - The foreign ministers of Iran, Iraq and Syria will meet in Baghdad on Friday to assess the attacks by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militants to the northwestern cities in Syria, a source told Al Mayadeen TV.

Earlier on Wednesday, a diplomatic source from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Baghdad for talks with Iraqi officials on Syria after his visit to Damascus and Ankara.

Middle East News, quoting the source, reported Araghchi will first hold talks with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and then will meet Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and President Abdul Latif Rashid.