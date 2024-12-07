Israel using detainees as human shields 

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor reports said Israeli forces have used Palestinians as human shields in their continued attempts to evacuate hospitals in northern Gaza.

The Geneva-based group quoted its field teams as saying Israeli soldiers forced Palestinian detainees “to warn hospital staff that all displaced persons and companions of patients must leave the premises and head to areas controlled by Israeli forces”, Al Jazeera reported.

“Many were arrested upon arrival, while others were forced to flee to a checkpoint in the Civil Administration area and eventually to Gaza City,” also in the north, according to the monitor.