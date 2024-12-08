Iran’s producer price inflation hits seven-year low

TEHRAN - Iran’s annual producer price inflation (PPI) dropped to its lowest level in seven years, Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Governor Mohammadreza Farzin announced.

Presenting a report during a recent cabinet meeting, Farzin revealed that the PPI for the calendar month to late November saw a monthly inflation rate of 2.4 percent.

He highlighted that the annual producer inflation rate for this month fell to 27.6 percent, marking a one percent decline compared to preceding month. This figure represents the lowest annual PPI since November 2018.

Additionally, Farzin noted a positive trend in consumer price inflation (CPI), which has also reached its lowest level since November 2020.

EF/