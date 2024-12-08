Export from East Azarbaijan province up 32% in 7 months on year

TEHRAN – As announced by a provincial official, the value of non-oil export from East Azarbaijan province, in the northwest of the country, rose 32 percent during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21), as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Sadeq Namdar, an official with the Customs Department of the province, said that over 2.262 million tons of commodities valued at $1.088 billion were exported from the province in the mentioned seven-month period, indicating also 44 percent rise in terms of weight, year on year.

He also announced that over 342,000 tons of goods worth $1.177 billion were imported to the province in the first seven months of the present year, with 32 percent and 28 percent rise in value and weight, respectively, as compared to the same period of time in the previous year.

As previously announced by the former head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s foreign trade reached $99.7 billion during the first seven months of the present Iranian year.

Mohammad Rezvanifar said that of the mentioned figure, $60.2 billion was the value of the country’s export, and $39.5 billion was the worth of the import.

He put the value of non-oil export at $32.5 billion, the oil export at $27 billion, and technical-engineering export at $700 million in the seven-month period.

Saying that the value of the country’s non-oil export rose 15 percent in the first seven months of this year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year, the official put the weight of non-oil export at 88.7 million tons in the mentioned seven-month, with 11.48 percent growth, year on year.

He further put the weight of the seven-month import at 21.7 million tons.

According to Rezvanifar, the average value of each ton of exported goods has increased by three percent to $367 and the average worth of each ton of imported products has risen six percent to $1,819 in the first seven months of this year, as compared to the same time span of the past year.

