Militants in Syria deny intent to target holy sites: IRIB

TEHRAN – An Iranian national television journalist has reported that militant groups in Syria have pledged not to launch any attacks against key religious sites, including the sacred shrines of Sayyida Zainab and Sayyida Ruqayyah.

These sites are of profound significance to Shi'a Muslims and have been the focus of concerns regarding potential attacks amid ongoing regional tensions.

The journalist further clarified statements related to the recent attack on the Iranian Embassy in Damascus. According to the report, the group involved in the embassy assault has no ties to Tahrir al-Sham, a prominent armed faction operating in the region.