Women are closely connected with environmental protection: head of DOE

TEHRAN –Highlighting the role of women in preserving the environment, the head of the Department of Environment (DOE) has said boosting collaboration between different strata of society and developing green businesses are the key to protecting the environment.

“Today, we are facing many environmental challenges, such as climate change and air pollution, but these problems won’t be resolved unless we collectively tackle them,” IRNA quoted Shina Ansari as saying on Sunday.

“Women’s participation will play a key role in preserving the environment since women and the environment are intertwined. Women show high sensitivity and concern for the environment,” the official added.

By assigning responsibilities to women, they can help solve part of environmental problems. For example, women can play an effective role in waste management which has been failed to notice before. They can be trained to do so at home which will significantly reduce the amount of waste, Ansari highlighted.

Women can also play an essential role in improving sustainable agriculture, as well as protecting forests such as the Hyrcanian and Zagros forests, which are currently not in good condition.

Addressing environmental challenges should be a top priority of the government. It also requires joint efforts since no single organization can successfully deal with the problems, Ansari noted.

“Let's work together to be able to take constructive steps at the governance level to reduce environmental problems,” the official further said.

Women’s economic, social empowerment

Addressing the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference, held in Bangkok, Thailand from November 19 to 21, the Vice President for Women and Family Affairs, Zahra Behrouz-Azar, stated that the current administration focuses on empowering women in social and economic areas, as well as improving their access to social services and facilities through implementing certain national programs.

“Iran has always focused on programs that empower women, particularly those who are heads of household, economically and socially. Actions taken by the country have always aimed to promote women’s status by observing the principles of the constitution and Islamic teachings,” Mehr news agency quoted Behrouz-Azar as saying.

Referring to Iran’s remarkable achievements in education, health, science, technology, and entrepreneurship, she underscored the prominent role of Iranian women in these fields.

The official further said the seventh National Development Plan has stressed the need to overcome barriers to women’s professional development. Accordingly, the current administration has put supporting women’s entrepreneurship and home business growth on the agenda despite unfair sanctions.

Addressing a roundtable focusing on ‘Advancing women’s economic empowerment through employment, decent work, social protection, and entrepreneurship’, Fakhr al-Sadat Fatemi, an advisor to the deputy vice president for women and family affairs, for her part proposed three ways to advance women’s empowerment in different fields, these ways include training, empowering, acquiring skills, and developing opportunities for women’s participation, as well as providing legal and executive support, Mehr news agency reported.

