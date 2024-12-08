Syria’s Assad and family in Moscow

Syrian President Bashar Assad whose government has collapsed is in Moscow, Russian state media said on Sunday citing a source in the Kremlin.

Assad fled Syria after opposition forces stormed the capital, Damascus, early Sunday. He had been in power for almost 25 years.

Russia’s TASS news service said Assad and members of his family, after arriving in Moscow, had been granted asylum by Russia on humanitarian grounds.

TASS also reported that Russia wants negotiations on the future of Syria to take place under the aegis of the UN.