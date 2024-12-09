Esteghlal complete signing of Masoud Juma

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football club completed the signing of former Cape Town City striker Masoud Juma.

Pitso Mosimane recently joined the Iranian side that are eighth in the log after four victories in 11 matches

The South African coach brought in Juma to add firepower to the Iranian side.

The former Cape Town City striker joined Mosimane’s side on a short-term deal until June 2025, after leaving Saudi Arabian side Al-Jabalain Football Club.

Esteghlal are eighth in the 2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite’s 12-team table with five points in six matches.