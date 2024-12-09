Zayandeh-Rood: a revival of spirit and identity in Isfahan

TEHRAN - In a much-anticipated moment, the Zayandeh-Rood River, a lifeline of Isfahan and a cherished emblem of its identity has once again begun to flow as a seasonal routine.

This temporary release of water, primarily intended to meet agricultural demands, has renewed profound cultural and historical connections for the people of Isfahan.

Zayandeh-Rood, long regarded as a symbol of Isfahan’s grandeur and cultural identity, carries more than water in its currents. For residents and visitors alike, the river is a living narrative of the city’s history and a testament to its resilience. With water now running through its bed after a period of drought, hundreds of the locals have gathered along its banks to celebrate and reflect.

Once again, the iconic bridges of Si-o-Se Pol and Khaju, which have been standing over the river for centuries, have become reunion sites. Strolling along these historic structures, people reminisce about the vibrant days when the river was a central part of their lives.

According to a news report released by Mehr news agency on Monday, Hossein, a longtime resident of Isfahan, shared his joy: “Seeing water flow again in Zayandeh-Rood takes me back to my youth, a time when this river was filled with life and memories. Today, it feels as though our history and culture are revived.”

Similarly, Razieh, a visitor from Tehran, remarked:

“Zayandeh-Rood is more than a river; it’s a part of Isfahan’s heritage. Watching the water flow again feels like touching the soul of this city.”

Zayandeh-Rood in folklore and daily life

Cultural experts underline the river’s deep ties to the identity of Isfahan. Folklorist Mina Shojaei-Motlaq highlighted the river’s pivotal role:

“Zayandeh-Rood has always symbolized life, prosperity, and unity in Isfahan. It is woven into the stories, traditions, and daily lives of the people. Its presence in festivals and rituals reflects its significance as a harbinger of renewal and continuity.”

Shojaei-Motlaq noted that even in art and architecture, the river’s influence is unmistakable. The craftsmanship of Isfahan’s celebrated bridges, which seamlessly combine engineering and artistry, mirrors the cultural bond with Zayandeh-Rood.

A source of artistic inspiration

Alireza Tavakkoli, a historian and cultural expert, elaborated on the river’s role in shaping Isfahan’s identity:

“From the Safavid era to the present, Zayandeh-Rood has been central to Isfahan’s architectural and cultural evolution. Its waters fed not only crops but also creativity, inspiring masterpieces like Si-o-Se Pol and Khaju bridges, which reflect a harmony of utility and beauty.”

These historic structures, alongside gardens such as those of Fin, form a cultural landscape that continues to attract admiration from around the world. Tavakkoli emphasized that even the temporary reopening of the river revitalizes a sense of cultural belonging among Isfahan’s people.

Once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy, Isfahan is known as “Nesf-e-Jahan,” or “half the world,” symbolizing its historic significance.

One of Iran’s most prominent tourist destinations, Isfahan is renowned for its breathtaking Islamic architecture, including stunning mosques, palaces, and bazaars. Visitors can explore Persian gardens and walk along the city’s tree-lined boulevards, soaking in the beauty and history at every turn. The city’s architectural marvels, such as Naghsh-e Jahan Square—one of the largest squares in the world—make it a jewel of town planning.

