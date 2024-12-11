Persian poetry night held in Moscow

TEHRAN- A Persian poetry night was held at the BRICS+ Information and Cultural Media Centre in Moscow on Monday.

The event was organized by the TV BRICS International Media Network, in collaboration with Iran’s cultural attaché’s office in Russia, and the All-Russian State Library for Foreign Literature named after M. I. Rudomino.

The event featured a rich program, including a video presentation highlighting Iran’s cultural landscape, alongside lectures and master classes focused on Persian literature, music, and translation. Attendees had the pleasure of experiencing readings of the works of the renowned medieval poet Saadi, specifically from his masterpieces “Bustan” (The Orchard) and the “Gulistan” (The Rose Garden).

Masoud Ahmadvand, Iran’s Cultural Attaché in Russia, emphasized the importance of cultural diplomacy in enhancing bilateral relations. “Cultural interaction serves as the foundation for fostering partnerships in other areas.”

“Russia and Iran have been nurturing their relations within the BRICS framework for some time now. Events like the evening of Persian poetry play a pivotal role in deepening the understanding between our peoples,” he stated.

Maria Gen, Head of the Persian Language Centre of Iran’s Cultural Attaché Office and lecturer at Moscow State Linguistic University (MSLU), underscored Tehran's commitment to promoting Iranian culture abroad. "Familiarity with a neighboring culture can reveal so much about the people themselves, enabling connections even without a shared language.”

“It is vital that we take steps to introduce Russians to Iran. The Iranian Cultural Centre is actively promoting the Persian language and showcasing our cultural treasures,” she noted.

Aleksandra Burman, Head of the South Asia and Middle East Department at TV BRICS, highlighted the media network’s role in fortifying Russian-Iranian relations. "The evening of Persian poetry at the BRICS+ Media Centre is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation between Russia and Iran.”

“Our aim was to create an event that not only highlights the unique aspects of Iranian culture but also showcases the common values that unite us. TV BRICS is committed to supporting international initiatives in the Russian-Iranian sphere through the screening of national documentaries, media support for significant cultural festivals, and fostering information exchange between the media of both nations," she explained.

The event not only celebrated Persian poetry but also reinforced the cultural bonds between Iran and Russia, paving the way for future collaborations in the realm of arts and literature.

Persian poetry is a rich and vibrant literary tradition that dates back over a millennium, celebrating the depth of human experience through its intricate language and profound themes.

Renowned poets like Rumi, Hafez, and Omar Khayyam have left an indelible mark on world literature, exploring love, mysticism, and the beauty of nature in their works.

Persian poetry is characterized by its unique forms, including ghazals and rubaiyat, which employ lyrical elegance and evocative imagery to convey emotion and wisdom. This poetic tradition not only reflects the cultural and historical context of Persian civilization but also serves as a bridge connecting people across different cultures, resonating with universal themes of longing, spirituality, and the quest for truth.

Today, Persian poetry continues to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide, fostering appreciation for its artistic beauty and timeless relevance.

SAB/