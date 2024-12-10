'Iran's power remains undiminished': IRGC Chief

TEHRAN – In a recent closed session of the Iranian Parliament, Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), reaffirmed the country's steadfast influence in West Asia, despite the region's volatile dynamics.

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, highlighted Major General Salami's assertion that "Iran's influence remains undiminished and its military strength intact."

Salami emphasized Iran's strategic and military capabilities, particularly its focus on countering Israeli aggression.

He reportedly outlined persistent efforts toward the "downfall of the occupying Zionist regime," highlighting how Iran has effectively countered the strategies of its adversaries in West Asia.

He commended the martyred Major General Qassem Soleimani's pivotal role in the defeat of ISIS, reinforcing Iran's commitment to regional stability.

The session, attended by key members of the Iranian Parliament, delved into current military strategies in the region, particularly concerning Israeli operations.

Ahmad Naderi, a member of Parliament, provided additional context, noting that discussions also addressed the collapse of Syria's government under Bashar al-Assad.

Naderi quoted the IRGC chief, who had clarified that while Iranian advisors were present up until the government's fall, there is presently no deployment in Syria.

The Iranian lawmaker also quoted Major General Salami as saying that despite ongoing challenges from adversarial forces seeking to undermine Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities, efforts to modernize and enhance Iran's defense systems will continue unabated.

The session further explored potential future developments and the broader security situation in West Asia.

These discussions occur against the backdrop of a recent upheaval in Syria, where militants led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) have seized control of Damascus, marking the end of President Assad's 24-year rule.