IRGC forces were the last to leave Syria’s battlefield: commander-in-chief

TEHRAN – The commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, has commended the sacrifices made by IRGC forces in Syria, emphasizing their pivotal role in resisting militants.

Speaking on Thursday, Salami revealed that IRGC members were the last to leave the battlefield in Syria following the resurgence of armed terror groups such as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which recently led an attack culminating in the collapse of President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

Addressing the evolving political and military situation in Syria, Salami rejected the notion that Iran should have shouldered the entire burden of Syria’s defense.

“Some expect us to fight in place of the Syrian army. Is it logical for the IRGC and Basij forces to take on full responsibility while Syria’s army merely observes? Moreover, our access to Syria was severely restricted, but the Islamic Republic worked tirelessly to offer support,” he said.

Salami asserted that IRGC forces were the last defenders on Syria’s resistance lines.

The IRGC chief stressed the importance of adapting strategies to shifting circumstances, acknowledging that fixed approaches are inadequate for addressing the complexities of global and regional issues.

Responding to claims that Iran’s influence has waned following the fall of the Assad government and ongoing Israeli strikes, Salami dismissed such reports, affirming Iran’s strength. “We have a strong political logic and unquestionable legitimacy to defend ourselves. If we were weakened, we wouldn’t have carried out successful operations like True Promise,” he said.

Salami also lauded Syria’s steadfastness, noting it remains the only Arab nation that has neither compromised nor normalized relations with adversarial powers. He described Syria’s unyielding resistance to U.S. and Israeli aggression as a hallmark of its strength.

Reflecting on the resurgence of armed terrorist groups, Salami stated that the IRGC had previously warned Damascus about the militants' growing threat. “The will to change, fight, and show resilience in its truest form was lacking. Sadly, the consequences are now evident,” he remarked.

Recently, HTS militants stormed Damascus after regaining significant ground in northern Syria in less than two weeks.

Exploiting the chaos, Israel launched a ground offensive in southwest Syria and conducted missile strikes across the region, claiming to have decimated up to 80% of Syria’s military capabilities in one of its largest operations to date.