Naqadeh wetlands hosting migratory ruddy shelducks

TEHRAN –Large flocks of migratory ruddy shelducks have been observed in Dargah Sangi and Solduz wetlands in Naqadeh county, the northwestern West Azarbaijan province, according to an official with the provincial department of environment.

“Flocks of 1,000 migratory ruddy shelducks have been observed in Dargah Sangi and Solduz wetlands on the southern shores of Lake Urmia,” IRNA quoted Akbar Qaemi as saying.

The ruddy shelduck (Tadorna ferruginea) is a member of the family Anatidae the biological family that includes the ducks and most duck-like waterfowl such as the geese and swans. It is a distinctive waterfowl, 58 to 70 cm (23 to 28 inches) in length with a wingspan of 110 to 135 cm (43 to 53 inches).

The official went on to say that the migratory birds have entered the wetland for resting, feeding, and wintering; in case the weather gets colder and the living conditions become harsh, they will continue their migration to the southern areas, the official noted.

Naqadeh county has 17 seasonal and permanent wetlands, which host thousands of migratory and native birds every year. Dargah Sangi, Hasanlu, and Yadgarlu wetlands are among the international wetlands listed under the Ramsar Convention, Qaemi further noted.

The wetlands’ plants and vegetation as well as their favorable environmental conditions have placed them among important nesting habitats for aquatic and waterside birds to lay eggs and hatch them, he added.

In addition to migratory birds, the wetlands are hosting native birds such as sandpipers, stilts, gulls, teal birds, coots, herons, and different species of ducks.

Important stopover for migratory birds

Iran is the most important country in West Asia in terms of housing migratory birds in winter as around two million birds fly each year to spend winter in the country’s wetlands, according to an official with the Department of Environment.

Encompassing numerous wetlands, reservoirs, and diverse water bodies, Iran welcomes millions of migratory birds every year.

The country has also emerged as the most important stopover for migratory birds in their flight route from Siberia to the Nile as sixteen percent of them select to spend the winter in the country, ISNA quoted Hassan Akbari as saying.

He made the remarks on the occasion of World Migratory Bird Day which is celebrated on May 11 to raise awareness about the importance of migratory birds and the need to protect them.

A diverse array of migratory birds fly to the country, with more than 160 species of aqua and waterside birds identified in Iran which is a significant number.

Despite limited water resources in the domestic habitats of the country, the study of the migratory bird population trend shows that the abundance and diversity of the birds that enter the country have not decreased. The majority of them have flown to the coastal areas of the Caspian and the Persian Gulf, though.

Iran hosts more than five percent of the world’s migratory birds in 450 sites in winter, Akbari said.

“Every year some 30 to 40 million birds are counted all over the world and the related statistics are recorded in the International Waterfowl Census (IWC) database,” he added.

MT/MG



