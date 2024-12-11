Hamadan to host ECO medical tourism conference

TEHRAN - Hamadan, known as the capital of history and civilization of Iran, will host the ECO health tourism conference in June next year, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Mohsen Masoum-Alizadeh on Wednesday noted that the conference will help highlight Hamedan’s capabilities in health and medical tourism, IRNA reported. “The conference will provide an opportunity for representatives from ECO member countries to experience Hamadan’s tourism capabilities firsthand.”

“Hamadan has proper infrastructure in health and medical tourism, and hosting such an event can significantly enhance this sector,” the official said.

Approximately 20% of foreign tourists to Iran seek health services, and Hamadan’s advanced medical facilities, hospitals, and skilled professionals position it as a key player in this field.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional intergovernmental organization established in 1964 by Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey to promote economic and cultural collaboration among member states. In 1992, the organization expanded to include Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, bringing its membership to ten countries.

AM