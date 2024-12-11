Events in Syria result of US-Israeli plot: Leader 

TEHRAN – Addressing a massive gathering at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah on Wednesday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei discussed recent regional events, focusing on the situation in Syria.

During the meeting, the Leader elaborated on the different layers of events unfolding in Syria, highlighting the clear role of a country neighboring Syria. “However, the primary architects, conspirators, and control room are in the United States and the Zionist regime,” he stated.

Ayatollah Khamenei characterized the actions of the Zionists and the US in the recent events in Syria as one of the indications. “If they were not the architects of the events in Syria, why did they not remain silent like other countries? By bombing hundreds of infrastructure centers, airports, research centers, training centers for scientists, and other locations in Syria, they have practically interfered in the ongoing events,” he asserted.

The Leader alluded to the United States' official declaration of attacking 75 locations in Syria within the first couple of days of the incidents. “In addition to targeting hundreds of locations, the Zionists have occupied Syrian territories and advanced their tanks towards Damascus. Additionally, while the United States exhibits extraordinary sensitivity to even the most minor border incidents in other countries, it not only refrained from protesting but also offered assistance,” he emphasized.

Expanding on additional evidence of US and Zionist involvement in Syrian affairs, he stated, “In the final days, there was an intention to send aid and supplies to the citizens of a region in Syria, specifically Zainabiyah. However, the Zionist forces obstructed all land routes. American and Zionist aircraft conducted extensive flights, effectively preventing these aid supplies from being transported by air,” he explained.

The future of Syria and the region

Ayatollah Khamenei described the goals of the invaders trying to seize Syrian territories from the north and south as different. He added that among them, the US is seeking to strengthen its foothold. However, time will show that none of them will achieve their objectives, and undoubtedly, the areas occupied in Syria will be liberated by the courageous youth of Syria.

In outlining the future trajectory of regional developments, the Leader stated, “The Arrogant Powers mistakenly believe that the Resistance Front has been weakened following the fall of the pro-Resistance Syrian government. However, they are sorely mistaken; for they fundamentally misunderstand the nature of Resistance and the Resistance Front.”

He characterized Resistance not as a tangible structure susceptible to breaking or collapsing, but rather as a profound faith, a distinct ideology, a school of faith, and a heartfelt commitment. He further emphasized that for this reason, the Resistance becomes stronger against the pressures it faces, and the motivation of its individuals and elements intensifies and expands upon witnessing malevolence.

In this context, Ayatollah Khamenei, referencing the events in Lebanon, remarked, “The weight of calamities and the loss of Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah was truly profound. However, the strength and resolve of Hezbollah have only intensified. Consequently, the enemy sought a ceasefire upon witnessing this reality.”

Reflecting on the unprecedented atrocities committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza, and the martyrdom of prominent individuals like Yahya Sinwar, the Leader stated, “The enemy thought that the people of Gaza would rise against Hamas amidst the bombardments. However, the opposite happened. The people have become more supportive of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and other Palestinian Resistance groups than ever before.”

Emphasizing that the widespread resistance in the entire region will be the inevitable result of the enemy's pressures and crimes, he added, “That ignorant and uninformed analyst who believes that these events will weaken Iran should understand that Iran is strong and powerful and it will become even more powerful.”

‘Resistance has deep roots across the region’

Ayatollah Khamenei described resistance as a reality deeply rooted in the faith and beliefs of nations. “The belief in Resistance in recent months has led to enthusiastic support from the nations of the region—and, in a sense, the nations of the world—for Palestine and expressions of hatred toward the Zionists,” he said.

Pointing out that more than 75 years have passed since the occupation of Palestine, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said, “This issue could have been forgotten during this long period, but today, the steadfastness of Palestinians and the nations of the region regarding the issue of Palestine is ten times stronger than it was at the time of the usurpation of this land.”

He said alignment with the Zionist regime is a red line for nations. Addressing the Zionists and their accomplices, he added that divine tradition asserts that crimes do not bring about victory. “Today, this divine tradition and historical experience are being repeated in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon,” he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei also referred to Iran’s presence in Syria in recent years, explaining, “Before our assistance to the Syrian government, during the critical period of the Sacred Defense, when everyone was working in favor of Saddam [Hussein] and against us, the Syrian government provided vital assistance to Iran by blocking the oil pipeline from Iraq to the Mediterranean, depriving Saddam of its revenue.”

‘Iran’s presence in Syria was necessary for effective fight against Daesh’

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution cited the fight against the Daesh terrorist group as another reason for the presence of young Iranians and some Iranian commanders in Syria and Iraq. “Daesh was a bomb of insecurity, and their goal was to destabilize Syria and Iraq, followed by entering Iran and making our country their ultimate target,” he added.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution clarified that the war had to be fought primarily by the Syrian Army. He argued that the Basij forces of other countries could participate in the war only alongside the Syrian Army. “However, if the army shows weakness and lack of determination, the Basij forces cannot succeed. Unfortunately, this is what happened in Syria,” he added.

He further said presence in any country requires the agreement and cooperation of that country’s government “just as we were present in Iraq and Syria at the request of their governments.” Without such a request, Ayatollah Khamenei continued, the path to assist that government is closed and no help will be possible.

“The current situation and hardships in Syria are the result of the weakness and decline in the spirit of resistance and steadfastness shown by the Syrian Army,” he maintained.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution expressed confidence that the courageous youth of Syria will rise up and, with steadfastness and even by making sacrifices, will overcome this situation, just as “the courageous youth of Iraq, following the US occupation, managed—with the help, organization, and leadership of our dear martyr [Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani]—to expel the enemy from their homes and streets.”

Syria had been warned before terror insurgency

In discussing the lessons to be learned from the events unfolding in Syria, he said the first lesson is not to be heedless of the enemy. “In Syria, the enemy acted quickly, but the [Syrian government] should have foreseen and prevented this in advance. Our intelligence apparatus had conveyed warning reports to Syrian officials months prior to these events,” he noted.

Ayatollah Khamenei also said that the Islamic Republic has also endured major tough events in the 46 years since the Islamic Revolution, yet it has never for a moment fallen into passivity. In concluding his remarks, the Leader described the Iranian nation as prepared and ready for action, emphasizing, “By God’s grace, Zionism and its malevolent Western accomplices will be uprooted from this region.”