UN veto not a ‘license to kill civilians’: Russian envoy

The United States has never understood the true purpose of the right of veto in the United Nations and has misused it to enable the “Israeli war machine” to kill Palestinians, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia has said.

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on Wednesday demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The vote came three weeks after the US vetoed a similarly worded motion in the UN Security Council.

General Assembly resolutions are not subject to vetoes and are non-binding in nature, unlike Security Council resolutions.

“The right of veto was not conceived by the founding fathers of the UN to give their friends a license to kill civilians, but it was designed as a tool to ensure that the decisions of the Security Council are balanced,” Nebenzia said in his address to the Assembly on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, the US never realized that and is using this instrument to give leeway to the Israeli war machine,” he added.

The General Assembly demanded “an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire” in Gaza, adopting the document with 158 votes in favor to nine against, with 13 abstentions. Israel and the US were among the countries that voted against the motion.

On November 20, the US, a permanent member of the Security Council, blocked a similar draft resolution that demanded “an immediate and unconditional ceasefire” in the occupied territory, and “an immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.” The document secured 14 votes in favor.

According to the UN Security Council voting system, for a resolution to be adopted, it must secure at least nine votes in favor, and no votes against.

The US representative, Ambassador Robert Wood, said at the time that Washington could not support a ceasefire unless it was tied to the release of hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas and other militant groups.

The Security Council resolution was “the latest victim of the self-centered and narrow-minded geopolitical interests of the United States,” Nebenzia claimed.

The November veto showed that the Democratic administration of outgoing US President Joe Biden had taken the side of “brutal force, inhumanity and total impunity,” he said.

“If you are a close ally of the United States, you have no laws or restrictions to abide by, and obligations under international law are nothing but hot air.”

Nearly 45,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by Israeli forces since October 2023, according to local officials.

Israel has insisted that its operation in Gaza will continue until all hostages are freed and the threat to the Jewish state posed by Hamas and allied groups are eliminated.

The war broke out on October 7, 2023, when the militant group carried out a surprise attack on Israeli cities, killing some 1,200 people and abducting over 250. According to Israeli officials, around 100 hostages remain in captivity.