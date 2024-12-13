Climate change mounting pressure on mountains

TEHRAN –Since climate change intensifies environmental pressures on mountains, adaptation becomes essential to build resilience and reduce vulnerability.

The adaptation strategies encompass solutions like implementing ecosystem-based methods to reduce the risk of disasters and integrating these approaches with local knowledge, Shideh Atri, an official with the Department of Environment, has said.

The official made the remarks on the occasion of International Mountain Day, which is observed every year on December 11.

Mountains are home to 15 percent of the world´s population and a quarter of the world’s land animals and plants, they provide fresh water to half of humanity, so their conservation is critical for sustainable development.

Unfortunately, mountains are under threat from climate change and overexploitation.

Due to the precious metals and stones, coal, and other raw materials hidden in the mountains, they have always been encroached on by humans; also due to agricultural lands which are used for forage production, herbs, livestock breeding, production of meat, dairy and all kinds of food.

To address these problems, mountain communities have developed solutions to adapt to their harsh environments, deal with climate change, reduce poverty, and protect or restore biodiversity and ecosystems in mountain regions.

The International Mountain Day serves as a platform for sharing expertise, and best practices and taking collective action.

This year, the day was celebrated with the theme of ‘Mountain solutions for a sustainable future – innovation, adaptation, and youth’.

Utilizing innovation, adaptation, youth empowerment, and collaborative approaches guarantees a more sustainable and resilient future for mountain communities and ecosystems. Innovation is critical to be able to tackle complicated mountain-related issues, Atri added.

It includes technological progress, such as digital solutions for monitoring and conservation, as well as creative problem-solving such as climate-smart agriculture and novel approaches to livelihoods, resource management, and financing.

The active, meaningful, and inclusive participation of youth in decision-making is essential for ensuring the long-term sustainability of mountain solutions.

Young people are committed to climate action, gender equality, social justice, innovation, the promotion of culture, and inclusion.

International Mountain Day 2024 promotes decent work and quality employment for young persons, universal and accessible training, as well as entrepreneurship opportunities that contribute to the conservation and sustainable use of mountain resources.

As one of the prominent mountains of the country and the world, Mount Damavand is also grappling with many challenges.

Located in the middle of the Alborz range, near the southern coast of the Caspian Sea, in Amol County, Mazandaran province, mount Damavand is the 12th most prominent peak in the world and the second most prominent in Asia after Mount Everest. It is part of the Volcanic Seven Summits mountaineering challenge.

Considering the significance of the mountain, In the Iranian year 1381 (2002 –2003), environmentalists named July 4 Damavand Day to highlight the importance of the iconic mountain in preserving the valuable biodiversity of the region.

