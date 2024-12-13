Tehran hosting national expo on research achievements

TEHRAN –The 25th exhibition on national achievements of research and technology kicked off in Tehran on Friday and will run until Monday.

President Masoud Pezeshkian visited the exhibition which is being held concurrent with the 12th Iran Lab Expo, IRNA reported.

More than 50 percent of the technologies being showcased in the exhibition cover the three fields of electronics and mechatronics, information and communication technology, and agriculture and food security.

Over 35 percent of the technologies have been developed by science and technology parks.

Also, in terms of technology readiness level (TRL) and commercialization capability, more than 50 percent of the technologies are at TRL 7, 8, and 9.

TRLs are a type of measurement system used to assess the maturity level of a particular technology. Each technology project is evaluated against the parameters for each technology level and is then assigned a TRL rating based on the project's progress. There are nine technology readiness levels. TRL 1 is the lowest and TRL 9 is the highest.

Moreover, a total of 35 best technological achievements are scheduled to be unveiled during the exhibition.

Supported by the Vice-Presidency for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy, the Iran Lab Expo is featuring 10,085 innovative products, IRNA reported.

A total of 278 knowledge-based companies are presenting their latest achievements, laboratory equipment, and advanced testing. The exhibition mainly focuses on advanced testing to expand the domestic and international markets for the companies.

