Tehran conference to spotlight new research on Sassanid Persia

TEHRAN – The Institute for Humanities and Cultural Studies in Tehran is set to host the conference titled “Sassanian Persia: Once Upon a Time” on December 18.

The event aims to explore recent discoveries and research related to the Sassanid and post-Sassanid eras in terms of archaeology, linguistics, and historical studies.

Speakers at the conference include a distinguished lineup of experts: Cyrus Nasrollahzadeh, Leila Khosravi, Hamidreza Dalvand, Abdolreza Mohajernejad, Houshang Rostami, Mehrdad Parsaei, Shahin Aryamanesh, Meysam Labbaf-Khaniki, Hossein Habibi, Mohammadreza Nemati, and Nima Asefi.

Organized in collaboration with the General Directorate of Museums of the Cultural Heritage Ministry, the Research Center of Cultural Heritage and Tourism, and the Institute for Cultural Heritage and Tourism, the event will also be a free webinar.

The Sassanian Empire, which flourished from 224 to 651 CE, is celebrated for its remarkable cultural achievements, architectural innovations, and significant contributions to art, science, and governance. During this period, crafts such as metalwork and gem engraving reached new heights of sophistication, supported by state encouragement of scholarship. Many works from both the East and West were translated into Pahlavi, the official language of the Sassanians.

The Sassanian archaeological landscape exemplifies a highly efficient system of land use and strategic exploitation of natural topography, which facilitated the development of the earliest cultural centers of the Sassanian civilization.

In 2018, UNESCO inscribed an ensemble of Sassanian historical cities in southern Iran—titled “Sassanid Archaeological Landscape of Fars Region”—onto its World Heritage list. This ensemble includes eight archaeological sites spread across three geographical areas: Firuzabad, Bishapur, and Sarvestan. These sites showcase the optimized utilization of natural terrain and reflect the enduring influence of Achaemenid and Parthian cultural traditions, as well as Roman art. These elements significantly shaped the architecture and artistic styles that later defined the Islamic era.

With its focus on interdisciplinary research and collaboration, “Sassanian Persia: Once Upon a Time” will highlight significant advancements in understanding this pivotal era in Persian history.

