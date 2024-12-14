South Korea’s MPs vote to impeach president over martial law debacle

South Korea’s parliament voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday in an extraordinary rebuke that came about after his own ruling party turned on him following his refusal to resign over his short-lived martial law attempt, CNN reported.

It is the second time in less than a decade that a South Korean leader has faced impeachment proceedings in office and means Yoon is suspended from exercising his powers until the decision is finally adjudicated by the country’s Constitutional Court.

Following the vote, Yoon conceded that he will “stop temporarily for now, but the journey to the future that I’ve walked past with the people for the past two years should not stop.”

“I will not give up,” he said in a statement shared by the country’s presidential office.

“With all the encouragement and support for me in mind, I will do my best until the last moment for the nation,” he added.

The country’s Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who will serve as acting president under South Korean law, told reporters that he would “devote all my strength and effort to stable operation of state affairs.”

The dramatic decision marks the culmination of a stunning political showdown after Yoon briefly declared martial law on December 3 and sent soldiers to parliament, where lawmakers fought past troops to enter the building and vote down the decree.

Yoon’s gamble backfired spectacularly, galvanizing many in the vibrant Asian democracy to call for his removal.

Opposition parties tried impeaching him a week ago – but Yoon survived after members of his ruling People Power Party boycotted the vote, saying they hoped the president would voluntarily resign instead.

Yoon then doubled down – giving a defiant speech on Thursday in which he defended his martial law decision, lambasted the opposition, claimed he was trying to save the country and vowed to “fight until the last moment with the people.”



