Iran’s reality distorted by propaganda, tourism minister warns

TEHRAN - Iranian Tourism Minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri has criticized what he described as a widespread campaign of “Iranophobia” aimed at tarnishing the country’s image and deterring international visitors.

Speaking at a recent meeting with journalists in the ministry headquarters, Salehi-Amiri underscored the importance of countering false narratives and promoting Iran’s cultural and historical attractions to revitalize its struggling tourism industry.

In his remarks, the minister expressed concern over the portrayal of Iran in certain global media outlets, claiming that such depictions often present an unfair and distorted view of the Islamic Republic. “There is a systematic effort to propagate Iranophobia, which falsely depicts our country as unsafe and unwelcoming to travelers,” he stated.

Salehi-Amiri emphasized that this narrative undermines Iran's rich heritage and the hospitality of its people, both of which are key draws for tourists worldwide.

Highlighting Iran’s vast potential as a travel destination, Salehi-Amiri pointed to the country's countless heritage sites some of which gained UNESCO labels, diverse landscapes, and centuries-old traditions.

From the architectural marvels of Isfahan to the serene deserts of Yazd, Iran offers a wide range of attractions that cater to history buffs, nature enthusiasts, and adventure seekers alike, he said as a specimen.

The minister also detailed plans to boost tourism infrastructure and ease entry for international visitors. “We are committed to making Iran a top destination for cultural and historical tourism,” he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the minister underlined his plans to encourage tourism with countries in Central Asia, Caucasus, Persian Gulf littoral states, and East Asian countries such as China, Malaysia, and Indonesia, among others.

According to Salehi-Amiri, revitalizing the sector is not just a cultural priority but also an economic imperative. He noted that a robust tourism industry could generate substantial foreign exchange revenues and create jobs in various sectors, from hospitality to transportation.

Moreover, he highlighted ongoing efforts to expand the hospitality sector, with plans to open 100 new hotels annually, adding to the current 1,430 facilities.

