Echoes from Miankaleh and Ashuradeh: a call to save Iran’s wetland treasures

Iran’s rich natural heritage, including wetlands like Miankaleh and Ashuradeh, stands as a beacon for ecotourism, drawing nature lovers and travelers worldwide. Yet, these pristine ecosystems face mounting threats, risking their survival and the biodiversity they nurture.

In that regard, media attention not only highlights these challenges but serves as a vital tool to inspire preservation efforts, ensuring these invaluable destinations remain vibrant havens for wildlife and sustainable tourism for generations to come.

As an example, the documentary Salty Edge, directed by Javad Vatani, delves into the environmental crisis afflicting the Miankaleh Wetland and Ashuradeh Island.

Featured in the 18th Cinema Verité Festival in the medium-length film category, the film serves as a passionate plea from the heart of nature. It captures the precarious state of these regions, urging policymakers and society to recognize the grave threats endangering these environmental treasures.

A severe threat to Iran’s wildlife

Miankaleh Wetland, recognized as an international environmental reserve and a crucial destination for migratory birds, faces escalating threats.

Human-induced factors, including recurring droughts, pollution from industrial wastewater, and insufficient water allocation, have degraded the region’s ecological quality, leading to declining populations of birds and other wildlife.

Director Vatani highlights, “When water fails to enter the wetland, salt concentration rises, creating inhospitable conditions for living organisms. This leads to widespread fatalities.”

Documentaries as catalysts for awareness and preservation

Beyond its artistic value, films have the potential to stand as a potent tool for raising public awareness and fostering collective responsibility toward conserving Iran’s natural resources.

Documentaries like this serve as bridges, connecting people with the rich yet fragile ecosystems under threat. By illuminating the challenges facing places like Miankaleh and Ashuradeh, they foster public sensitivity and drive actionable solutions to protect these invaluable natural assets.

Environmental concerns

Documentary filmmaking in Iran, especially on environmental issues, faces numerous hurdles. Vatani notes, “Documentary cinema is in crisis, with many filmmakers struggling with unemployment and underemployment. Despite these challenges, environmental documentaries remain critical and must be produced more frequently to educate and warn society.”

A bright future for environmental documentaries

Salty Edge represents a milestone in Iranian documentary cinema, spotlighting the environmental crises of Miankaleh and Ashuradeh while drawing attention to broader ecological concerns. It amplifies the voices of nature and the living beings at risk, urging everyone to take even small steps toward preserving this natural heritage.

