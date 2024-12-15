Iranian FM receives updates on latest developments surrounding Syria, Russia 

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi received separate briefings on Sunday concerning the situations in Syria and Russia, as well as Iran’s bilateral ties with the two countries.

In a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Syria, Hosseini Akbari, the Minister was given a detailed report on the current state of affairs in the country, including measures taken to ensure the safety of Iranian embassy staff and diplomatic properties. Araghchi underscored the necessity of close monitoring of events in Syria, prioritizing the protection of Iranian national interests and respecting Syria's sovereignty.

Separately, Araghchi met with Kazem Jalali, Iran's Ambassador to Russia. Ambassador Jalali provided an update on Iranian-Russian bilateral relations and ongoing efforts to strengthen economic and trade partnerships. The Foreign Minister stressed the importance of advancing these relations and fulfilling existing agreements, highlighting the strong alignment between the two countries' stances on numerous regional and international issues.

